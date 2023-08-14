Empowering Startups, Techpreneurs Through AWS Build Accelerator

Founders of startups, techprenuers now have a big opportunity to build, refine, and launch their innovative applications by applying for AWS Build Accelerator.

AWS Build Accelerator a new global program designed to support entrepreneurs early in their cloud journey to build, refine, and launch their innovative applications.

A cohort of up to 500 startup founders from across the world will receive business and technical assistance over the course of 10 weeks on how to effectively exploit the flexibility and scalability of AWS’s tech stack to launch their Minimum Viable Products (MVP).

AWS Build Accelerator

Startups will learn technical principles for incorporating cutting-edge cloud technologies into their applications, such as analytics and serverless computing, as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The training will also assist founders in making strategic decisions on product development, monetization of their idea, where to discover and when to use beta users, and other topics vital to the successful launch of their goods.

Founders chosen for the program will get up to $2,000 in AWS credits to help them build cloud-based goods and services. Startups from all across the world can apply, and founders who previously applied to one of the AWS accelerator programs but were too early-stage to join will be automatically invited to participate in AWS Build.

Following the completion of the program, founders will be asked to join the AWS Build community, a worldwide virtual network of peers and technical experts that they can use for ongoing collaboration and assistance as they scale.

Timeline

Application opened on August 9, 2023 and will close on September 22, 2023.

AWS Build’s curriculum will be offered fully online and largely self-paced, with live virtual engagements each week, including technical office hours with AWS solutions architecture experts, business-led Ask Me Anything sessions with venture investors and industry leaders, and peer-to-peer networking events.

The program will run from October 9 to December 15, 2023 and will be delivered in English. In order to benefit the most from AWS Build, startups need to have a working prototype and a technical leader on their team.

Enrolling for AWS Build Accelerator

To apply to the AWS Build program, all applicants must first join AWS Activate, AWS’s startup hub, where they may obtain self-service business and technical information covering a wide range of important topics.

Applicants may also be eligible to apply to other credit packages up to $100,000 as they continue their cloud journey, as well as benefit from partner offerings through AWS Activate.