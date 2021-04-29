Employment Statistics: World Bank, FG To Discuss Modalities Of Data Collection

April 29, 2021 70

The World Bank and the Federal Government are scheduled to meet virtually to discuss the methodology used by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to collect data on employment in the country.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Wednesday while hosting the leadership of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM).

The minister said, “We have a virtual meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council with the World Bank to look at Nigeria’s modalities for employment statistics data collection.

“There has been a little confusion there as to the accuracy of data generated by the NBS. So, we want to align everything tomorrow.

“The World Bank says the NBS methodology doesn’t conform with the global standard, especially the ILO format of arriving at such Employment Index.”

READ ALSO: Kogi To Finance Agric Projects With AfDB’s $100m Loan

Speaking to the leadership of CIPM, Ngige said that per the request of the institute to play a more active role, “We will be happy to have you onboard, as you are part and parcel of our Ministry. The institute has grown and will continue to grow. For us in the Ministry, our doors remain open whenever you want us to assist.”

Ngige is to appear as a guest of honour and keynote speaker at the CIPM Fellow’s Awards and Human Resources Recognition Ceremonies to be held in Abuja on Thursday.