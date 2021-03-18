fbpx
Employers’ Group Expresses Worry Over Rising Unemployment

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERLABOURNEWSNEWSLETTER

Employers’ Group Expresses Worry Over Rising Unemployment

March 18, 2021095
Employers Group Expresses Worry Over Rising Unemployment

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has expressed concern at the growing rate of unemployment rate, warning that Nigeria was in a very serious crisis.

The Director General of NECA, Dr. Timothy Olawale, in a statement on Wednesday said that the recently released data by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, indicating a steadily rising unemployment rate, was both worrisome and expected.

According to him, “while the figure showed that the unemployment crisis is worsening at an alarming rate, it is also instructive to note that the socio-economic factors that increased the figure to 27 per cent in the last NBS release remains.”

Expressing concern at the on-going challenges facing businesses, he noted that many businesses have not recovered from the negative effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He pointed out that insecurity had caused many businesses in the Northern region to fold up while access to foreign exchange to import raw materials is low.

READ ALSO: Reps Direct MDAs To Engage PTDF Scholarship Beneficiaries

According to him, the regulatory environment remains largely unfriendly.

Proffering solution to the current state of the economy, he called on the government to increase its support to the organized private sector.

 “To stem the tide of this downward slope, we urge the government to refocus its efforts at supporting organized businesses to increase its production capacity, which will invariably enable them to create more jobs,” Olawale said.

He added, “Real and verifiable support should be given to MSMEs to enable growth from bottom up and a critical impact-audit of current interventions made to determine their effectiveness and relevance in the context of current realities.”

About Author

Employers’ Group Expresses Worry Over Rising Unemployment
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
July 22, 2013080

Eagles Leave For Abidjan Thursday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Super Eagles Spokesman, Dayo Enebi Achor has said that the team is expected to fly out of the country for Abidjan on Thursday through the Murtala Mohammed I
Read More
China COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 13, 2020064

China Pledges to Fair Treatment of Africans

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chinese government has said it attached great importance to the life and health of foreign nationals in China, especially in its fight against COVID-19
Read More
COVERNEWSSPORTS
March 14, 2013071

Ngr vs Kenya: Keshi Speaks on fresh call-ups

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Super Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi, on Wednesday said he would continue to invite new players to the team. The Nigeria coach said the reason for the continue
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.