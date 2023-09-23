Emirates To Scale Up London Heathrow Flights From October

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has announced it will operate an additional five-a-week service to London Heathrow starting from 31 October 2023 until 30 March 2024. This temporary service will meet market demand during the busy winter season and offer customers more travel choices.

Emirates currently serves London Heathrow with six daily A380 flights. The additional flight will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and will be served by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, fitted in a three-class configuration split between First, Business and Economy classes.

Emirates flight EK41 will depart Dubai at 13:20hrs and arrive at London Heathrow at 17:20hrs, local time. The return flight, EK42, will depart London Heathrow at 20:15hrs and arrive in Dubai at 07:15hrs local time, the following day.

Tickets can be purchased on www.emirates.com, Emirates Sales Offices, via travel agents or through online travel agents.

Serving the UK with more than 125 weekly flights

Emirates continues to restore its UK services with the recent resumption of its iconic A380 service to Birmingham and Glasgow, double daily services to Stansted, and enhanced services to Newcastle and London Gatwick.

The airline currently serves the UK with 126 weekly flights including: six times daily A380 service to London Heathrow; three times daily A380 service to Gatwick; twice daily service to Stansted; three times daily A380 service to Manchester; double daily service to Birmingham (including a daily A380 service); daily service to Newcastle; and a daily A380 service to Glasgow.

For more information, visit www.emirates.com.