Emirates Suspends Flights To Dubai

February 11, 2021 40

Emirates Airline has announced the suspension of its passenger services from Nigeria via Lagos and Abuja to Dubai for two weeks, until February 28.

This is coming after the airline cancelled its flights several times a day due to a disagreement with the Federal Government over the introduction of a rapid antigen test as a requirement for Dubai travellers.

“In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 28 February 2021,” the airline said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Confirming the suspension of the flights, the airline said customers from both Abuja and Lagos would not be accepted for travel prior to February 28 or on that date.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Govt Bans 100 Defaulters From Travelling

The airline advised affected passengers to rebook their flights.

It said, “Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).

“Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate as per the normal schedule. We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking.

“Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services to Dubai for our customers when conditions allow.”