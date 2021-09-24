Emirates Pavilion Ready To Welcome Visitors At Expo 2020 Dubai

September 24, 2021 120

Expo 2020 Dubai’s must-see aviation attraction is gearing up to open its doors to the public on 1 October. Located in the Opportunity District, and within walking distance of the Al Wasl Dome, the Emirates Pavilion offers a preview for the future of commercial aviation, reframing the role that science and technology will play in the next 50 years of air travel, as it welcomes visitors to experience two floors of interactive multi-sensory installations.

From today, visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai can plan their visit to the Emirates Pavilion and book their preferred date and time slots in advance.

Construction on the Emirates Pavilion began in March 2019 and was completed in June 2021. During its design and construction phases, the Emirates Pavilion followed a number of sustainability principles, using non-hazardous, regional, reusable and recyclable materials in its overall structure, and incorporated different design solutions to reduce energy and water consumption.

The Emirates Pavilion’s towering four storey design and façade are modelled around an aircraft’s wings taking flight, with 24 aluminium cladded fins that curve around two sides of the building structure. The Emirates Pavilion’s exterior lighting includes an 800 metre LED system, which illuminates in vibrant colours at night. The interior’s bright, ultramodern design lets in ample natural light and serves as a backdrop for the immersive experiences, and can welcome 120 people an hour.

The visitors at the Emirates Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai can expect to see ‘Collecting the ‘seed’ The journey begins by collecting a ‘seed’ which unpacks each experience. The seed enables a truly nuanced journey through the pavilion, capturing the visitor’s interactions, knowledge and experiences, which will then be played back in the multi-sensory finale.

They will also be opportuned to see ‘The science of flight’. Educational visualizations using holographic models will demonstrate how aircraft achieve flight by illustrating the physical properties of lift, thrust, gravity and drag.

Visitors to the Emirates Pavilion will also get to see ‘The Cleaner Skies’. ‘The Cleaner Skies’ installation is an immersive experience that demonstrates how future innovations are directly linked to some of the world’s biggest challenges: sustainability, population growth and technological advancements. Visitors will also be able to challenge each other in an interactive quiz about aviation technologies being developed to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

At the Pavilion, visitors will be thrilled by the ‘Future lab’. Visitors will step into the laboratory of the future to run experiments carried out by robotic arms, which demonstrate the technologies that will make the aircraft of the future faster, lighter and stronger.

At the ‘Thrust and propulsion’, visitors will get to see, Interactive screens will deliver a series of animations that explore future engine and fuel technologies like hypersonic, hydrogen, hybrid and electric, highlighting the impact they will have on emissions, sustainability, comfort, and speed, featuring realistic aircraft engine models.

Visitors will put their knowledge to the test and design and fly their own personalised, futuristic aircraft. Through an ultra-haptic interface, visitors will build their aircraft using elements like range, type of engine, wings, and livery, run it through a flight simulator, and get instant feedback on their design decisions.

Visitors will get to see the ‘Airport of the future’. Emirates visualizes the airport of the future for visitors to learn how biometrics, data analytics and smart technologies will transform the passenger experience on the ground.

Visitors will be able to fully immerse themselves by donning interactive Virtual Reality headsets that allow them to explore aircraft interior cabins of the future. They will be able to navigate a virtual fuselage’s interactive windows, go windowless, and even see different types of cabins and seating configurations.

As each visitor returns their seed for uploading, the full Emirates Pavilion experience will culminate in a personalized 360° multi-sensory cinematic presentation which combines dynamic storytelling and stunning 3D motions graphics with the information captured during the tour.

Friendly and knowledgeable staff and Emirates Cabin Crew will be on hand to assist visitors at the Pavilion. As well as the installations and experiences, visitors will be able to enjoy the Emirates Pavilion cafe located on the first floor, and can also take home a memento from their visit at the Emirates Official Store, which will be featuring customized Emirates and Expo 2020 Dubai merchandise for sale.

The Emirates Pavilion is open every day during Expo 2020 Dubai from 10am to 10pm.