Emirates Offers Most Enticing Ways To Beat Eid Travel Rush

Emirates has revealed multiple ways its passengers can ensure a smooth and swift travel experience as UAE residents gear up for the first long weekend of the year, in celebration of Eid Al Fitr, Envisaging a busy period for outbound travel from Dubai from 20 April onwards, the Airlines has advised its passengers to arrive to the airport up to 3 hours before a flight, take note of the boarding time on the boarding pass to ensure they reach the departure gate on time, and take advantage of multiple check-in options to reduce time at the airport.

Passengers are encouraged to download the Emirates app on their mobile phone to get flight details at their fingertips. Users can book and change flights, download a digital boarding pass for most destinations, check what meals will be served onboard, book a chauffeur drive service and even pre-select and plan movies to watch via ice inflight entertainment.

Passengers are also being advised on how they could enjoy a Pre-order Duty Free Shopping, by spending productive leisure time while browsing EmiratesRED.com and which avails its passengers access to exclusive Duty-Free products, that are delivered to their seats in the air.

The pre-order service is available on most flights, and passengers can shop from 21 days up to 40 hours before their flight. All passengers need to do, is simply provide their flight details during checkout, and the orders are delivered by cabin crew directly to the passenger’s seat inflight for an unforgettable experience. As well as saving time, EmiratesRED has an array of money-saving offers on fragrances, watches and jewellery, cosmetics, beauty products and gifts.

Other exciting offers this period include an excellent and complimentary option (especially for families travelling with children) of dropping luggage the night before travel. Passengers who are departing from Dubai can check-in early and drop off their bags to the airport 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US or Tel Aviv, and then arrive to the airport and proceed directly to immigration.

Similarly, all passengers can check-in online 48 hours ahead of their flight using the online check-in option on www.emirates.com. All they need do is in a few clicks, select a seat and preferred meal, and take advantage of any last-minute upgrade options. At the airport, it’s easy to drop bags at the dedicated baggage drop desks and download a digital boarding pass.

Those starting their journeys from Ajman can also take advantage of a 24‑hour City Check‑in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal. Passengers can check in up to 4 hours before the flight departs, check in baggage, and collect boarding passes, buy a bus ticket for AED 20 and head directly to Emirates Terminal 3, with regular bus departures throughout the day from 4am to 11.30pm.

Upon arrival at the airport, travellers can simply continue through to their flight. Emirates also offers a home check-in service in Dubai and Sharjah, fulfilled by DUBZ. DUBZ agents complete the check-in process in the customer’s home, hotel, or office, and take the bags to the flight while customers are free to breeze through the airport later. Passengers can however use the Self Check-in kiosks at the airport, which remains an easy option once at the airport.

Savannah Signs SPA With Cameroon’s Société Nationale Des Hydrocarbures READ ALSO