Emirates Now Offering Inflight Meal Preordering Service Across 92 Destinations

Emirates Inflight Meal Preordering Service is now live across 92 routes globally, with 30 new routes including Riyadh, Jeddah, Delhi, Mumbai and Kuala Lumpur offering the service from today. More than 10,000 preorders have already been delivered on over 3,000 flights, and more than 600 meal preorders are made by Emirates customers daily.

The new service allows passengers in Business Class to preselect their main course between 14 days and 24 hours in advance of their flight departure, ensuring they get their preferred choice every time as well as helping to reduce food wastage. The most popular preorder dishes so far are pan-fried beef tenderloin with thyme jus, roasted new potato wedges and steamed asparagus, as well as the grilled beef tenderloin with creamy wild mushroom sauce, Kenya beans and potato gratin, and finally Suffolk roasted chicken with black garlic and potato fondant. The most popular breakfast dish so far is cheddar cheese and chive omelette with creamy spinach, sauteed Portobello mushroom and roasted herbed tomato.

Ensuring Emirates passengers enjoy a fine dining experience in the sky, passengers are invited to browse the onboard menu on Emirates.com or on the Emirates app to choose from a selection of regionally inspired dishes with locally sourced ingredients, up to a fortnight before a flight. Business Class meals include a choice of chef crafted dishes such as chocolate hazelnut pancakes with apricot compote and ricotta sour cream for breakfast, Moroccan-style Pacific cod served with coriander pesto, moghrabieh with saffron tomato salsa, broccoli and roasted pumpkin with cardamom for lunch, and pan-fried salmon trout with saffron cream, blanched green beans, braised beetroot and polenta with spring onions for dinner.

Onboard the aircraft, cabin crew will use Apple devices to view the preordered selection and serve the passenger their choice of dish. Meal preordering is an addition to the existing suite of AI-enabled customer preference tracking data and cabin crew reports onboard Emirates, which facilitate menu planning, optimal food loading and waste minimization.

Digitally enabled journeys and innovation are a core focus at Emirates. The preordering meal service is complemented by website check-in and app check-in, the option of digital boarding passes and itinerary management, access to digital inflight menus, easy sign up to Skywards to immediately access free Wi-Fi messaging onboard, and ice inflight entertainment playlist curation in advance of a flight.