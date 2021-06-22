fbpx
Emirates Halts Decision To Allow Nigerians Travel To Dubai

June 22, 2021
Emirates Airline has backtracked on its decision to allow Dubai travellers from Nigerian to board its plane.

In a statement on Monday, the Emirates stated that passengers from the Lagos and Abuja airports were suspended with effect from June 21 until further notice.

“Customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel. Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE.

“We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking.

“Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow.”

This is coming a day after the airline and the UAE government announced the resumption of international trips to Nigeria due ti new travel protocols that had been introduced.

The airline had in February announced that travellers from Nigeria were expected to take the rapid antigen test before departure.

The Federal Government rejected the condition and banned the Emirates Airline from flying into the country, saying the infrastructure for rapid test was not available

It was gathered that the ban was later lifted after the airline agreed to stop the rapid antigen tests.

The Federal Government re-imposed the ban in March after the airline continued to conduct rapid antigen tests for passengers despite its opposition.

However, the new COVID-19 travel protocols required that passengers from Nigeria will receive a negative result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others.

