fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONNEWS

Emirates Extends Nigeria’s Flight Ban Till Oct 10

October 4, 20210109
Emirates Airline has extended the ban on flights to and from Nigeria till October 10.

Emirates Airline has extended the ban on flights to and from Nigeria till October 10.

The airline disclosed in a notice on its website, saying booked flights had been cancelled due to the extension.

The airline said, “Emirates’ flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until 10 October 2021.

“Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

“Affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

“If your flight has been canceled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID‑19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking.”

“You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans. Get all the information on the “Keep your ticket” option here.

The airline apologized for any inconvenience the extension has caused.

About Author

Emirates Extends Nigeria’s Flight Ban Till Oct 10
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

October 31, 20130220

Arik Air Unveils New Airbus A330-200

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Arik Air yesterday marked its 7th year in service even as it unveiled its second Airbus A330-200 which will be used to boost international operations. Arik
Read More
FG Commences Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSPHARMACEUTICALS
May 26, 20210699

FG Commences Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government (FG) has commenced the administration of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to eligible persons. The Executive Director of the N
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWS
April 4, 20161164

NSIA Income Rose To N26.35 Bn In 2015

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), the agency managing the Sovereign Wealth Fund recorded 26.35 billion naira as income in 2015, it rose by N10
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.