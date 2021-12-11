fbpx

Emirates Airline To Suspend Flights From Nigeria

December 11, 20210212
Emirates Airline To Suspend Flights From December 12

Emirates Airline has announced that it is suspending all its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from December 13, 2021.

Emirates airline made this known after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) limited its flight activities in Nigeria.

The NCAA had accused UAE authorities of not granting equal rights to the sole Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, flying to Dubai via Sharjah.

“With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from 13 December 2021, until the UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to the ongoing issue,” a statement from Emirates said on Friday.

“The last flights to operate on 12 December 2021are EK 783/784 to/from Lagos and EK 785/786 to/from Abuja

“Customers holding tickets with the final destinations Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted at the point of origin.

“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused.

“In order to receive the latest updates on their flights, customers are also advised to ensure that their contact details are correct by visiting Manage Your Booking

“Emirates is committed to its operations in Nigeria, and we stand ready to reinstate services once restrictions are lifted by the Nigerian authorities, ensuring travellers have more choice and access to trade and tourism opportunities in Dubai, and beyond to our network of over 120 destinations.”

Emirates Airline To Suspend Flights From Nigeria
