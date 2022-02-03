Emirates Airline To Resume Operations In Ngeria

February 3, 2022 25

Emirates Airline, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), revealed that it will resume passenger flight operations between Dubai and Nigeria on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

We are happy to announce that we are resuming flights to Nigeria, with daily service to and from Abuja and Lagos starting from 5 February. Book now at https://t.co/u8nNyzcXJy pic.twitter.com/Pllb8UpXLb — Emirates Airline (@emirates) February 2, 2022

The airline via a statement on Wednesday said travellers coming from Nigeria must hold a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) certificate for a test taken no more than 48 hours before departure.

‘Emirates will restart flights from Dubai to Nigeria from February 5, 2022. The airline will operate to and from Abuja and Lagos with daily flights, providing more choice, comfort and enhanced connectivity for travellers connecting to Dubai and over 120 destinations,” the statement reads.

“Emirates will operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 will depart Dubai at 1100hrs, arriving in Abuja at 1540hrs. The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 1900, arriving in Dubai at 0435hrs the next day.

“Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 1030hrs, arriving in Lagos at 1540hrs. The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 1810hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0415hrs the next day. All flights can be booked on emirates.com, with OTAs and via travel agents.”