Emirates Airline Postpones Resumption Of Flight Operations Till Nov 30

November 19, 2021 148

Emirates Airline has announced the suspension of the resumption of flight operations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nigeria till November 30.

The development came despite the efforts by the Federal Government of Nigeria to work out the differences with Emirates Airline over COVID-19 guidelines.

Emirates Airline made the disclosure on Wednesday in an updated statement posted on its website.

The airline had in February suspended flights into Nigeria following the Nigerian government ban on the airline for conducting rapid Covid-19 tests ahead of departure for travellers flying inbound UAE at the Lagos and Abuja airports.

The ban was briefly lifted following the airline’s agreement to stop the rapid antigen tests for Nigerian travellers.

The airline however continued to administer the drug, which resulted a diplomatic row between both countries.

“Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai,” Emirates said.

“Affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID‑19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking.

“You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans.”