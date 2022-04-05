“Emirates Airline Is Willing To Help Establish Nigeria Air” – Sirika

April 5, 2022 127

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has revealed that Emirates Airlines is willing to help with the process of setting up Nigeria Air.

James Odaudu, Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs for the Ministry of Aviation, disclosed this on Monday.

According to Odaudu, Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airlines, made the offer during a panel discussion at the Dubai Expo 2020 to partner with Nigeria in its quest to establish a national carrier.

Clark said Emirates Airlines would be happy to help if assistance was requested in starting Nigeria’s national carrier.

He supported Sirika’s position that Nigeria had a compelling need to establish a national carrier, going by certain indices.

“Of course, Nigeria needs a national airline. There is an enormous business case for the national carrier. Nigerians are seeking to travel all over the world. Nigeria is a powerhouse in Africa,” the statement quoted Clark as saying.

“We are very interested in flying there because it is a rich nation in terms of demand for services.”

Sirika said the offer by Emirates Airlines could not be anything other than an endorsement of the need, the zeal, and the process for the national carrier project.

“Emirates Airlines’ move is also an expression of confidence of the international aviation community in the commitment by Nigeria to own its airline,” Sirika said.

“The offer is an encouragement to the many bidders currently preparing their public-private partnership bids for Nigeria Air in response to the Request for Proposal advertised by Nigeria.”

Sirika said the process for the acquisition of the Air Operator’s Certificate and the Air Transport License was well on course for the expected launch date of the national carrier.

“As has been repeatedly stated, the whole process for the establishment of the national carrier and all the projects under the government’s aviation roadmap has been guided by the principles of transparency and accountability,” the minister added.

“Boldly speaking, this will remain till the final delivery of the project.”