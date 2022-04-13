Emirates Affirm Plans To Increase Lagos, Abuja Flights

April 13, 2022 199

Emirates Airlines has completed plans for extra flights to its existing Lagos, Abuja daily services, effective July 1, 2022.

In a statement, the airline said the move was in recognition of the strategic importance of the vibrant Nigerian market, adding that the company was ramping up its services to the country.

The statement read, “Emirates is offering customers increased connectivity to and from Lagos and Abuja, to Dubai and beyond to the airline’s global network of over 120 destinations.

“Starting from 1 July, Emirates will add additional flights to its existing daily service to Lagos, taking its weekly flight count to 11, helping meet demand in and out of the market and providing customers in Nigeria more access to Dubai and onwards to its global network.”

“The services will increase to double daily from 1 September 2022, taking the airline’s services to pre-pandemic levels. The additional flight from Dubai to Lagos will operate as EK781, departing Dubai at 0400 hrs, and arriving in Lagos at 0840 hrs, local time.

“The return flight will operate as EK782, departing Lagos at 1205 hrs, and landing in Dubai at 2250 hrs, local time”

The airline said it would also ramp up its services to Abuja in line with accelerated demand to and from Nigeria’s capital city, offering five weekly flights starting from 1 May 2022, and then a daily service from 1 September 2022.

“The increased services demonstrate Emirates’ commitment to Nigeria, as it continues to respond to increasing demand for international air travel by offering more choice and flexibility to its customers,” it said.