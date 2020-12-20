fbpx
Eminem Apologizes To Rihana Over Album

December 20, 2020027

Eminem has apologised to Rihanna on his newly released “Side B” of Music to Be Murdered By, over having “sided” with Chris Brown.

The rapper surprised fans by releasing a follow-up to his January album – titled Music to Be Murdered By – Side B – that features collaborations with Dr Dre, Ty Dollar, and Skylar Gray.

The Grammy winner has not only released an unexpected new album, but he also issued an apology to Rihanna.

With “Music to Be Murdered By – Side B,” a companion to his previous album, “Music to Be Murdered By,” Eminen offers an apology to the chart-topping music sensation and beauty entrepreneur on the new track “Zeus.”

He expressed sorrow for the lyrics about Chris Brown that leaked in 2019, where he rapped that he sided with Brown — who pleaded guilty for assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

“But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna,” Eminem raps. “For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

