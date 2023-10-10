Emergency Services Avert Tanker Explosion In Surulere

Emergency personnel on Tuesday in Lagos State averted a disaster in the Surulere neighborhood.

A vehicle carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), often known as fuel, crashed while in motion on the top of the Stadium Bridge inward Barracks/Ojuelegba on Funsho Williams Avenue in Surulere, Lagos.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) verified this.

According to Adebayo Taofiq, the LASTMA Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, the tanker (registration number T-22032EA) “fell on a Golf Volkswagen car (KRD 810 EA) and had its contents spread over the other side of the expressway.”

Taofiq stated that additional emergency responders, namely the LASTMA Response Unit (LRU) and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, immediately arrived on the scene to avert another fire explosion.

“After arriving at the scene, our personnel immediately secured the environment against area boys including other members of the public who had already gathered with buckets/jerry cans with the intention of scooping spreading fuel on the road,” he stated.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the falling Coniol tanker loaded fuel at Apapa and was on its way to Ikeja before the truck developed a break failure on Stadium Bridge,

“Traffic Officer Olukoga Olajide who led LASTMA rescue operations to the scene confirmed that the driver of the falling Coniol tanker (Sefiyu Adamu) was arrested and handed over to Apapa and was on his way to Ikeja before the truck developed a brake failure on Stadium Bridge,” he stated.

He added that motorists coming towards Stadium Bridge inward Barracks/Ojuelegba on Funsho Williams Avenue were diverted to the service lane and continued their journey, noting that policemen from Area ‘C’ Police Division at the Barracks provided security backup at the scene, with the @LagosRescue doing the necessary.