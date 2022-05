May 24, 2022 131

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has withdrawn a suit asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to declare him eligible to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The counsel to Emefiele, S.T Maliki on Monday reminded the Presiding Judge, Ahmed Mohammed that the suit was filed on May 16, 2022.

Maliki added that he has been asked by his client, Emefiele to withdraw the suit.

More to follow…