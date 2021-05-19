Emefiele Predicts Production Growth With Ekiti Rice Pyramid

May 19, 2021 99

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday, stated that the Ekiti Rice Pyramid Project would fast track rice production in the South-West region of the country.

Emefiele stated that the CBN’s Anchors Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), was providing funding for rice farmers across the country in order to increase farm output and further develop the agriculture value chain.

The CBN further stated that the ABP is targeted at all parts of the country, Emefiele also stated that of the N700bn earmarked over N300bn has been released to southern farmers for food production. He also disclosed that the ABP had expanded agriculture production for 21 crops across the states of Nigeria.

Emefiele made this known at the unveiling of the Ekiti State Rice Pyramid Project and the commencement of the 2021 wet season rice planting.

While speaking on the rice pyramid project, which is the first in the South-West, he said, “The pyramid unveiling moment for the 2021 wet season started in Niger State, moved to Kebbi, touched Gombe, and now, we are in Ekiti State and we want it to touch all states in the coming months.

“We strongly believe that this event will generate the required momentum to catalyse rice cultivation in the region and provide a sustainable source of paddy for the numerous rice mills springing up in the South-West and its environs.”

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said the pyramid project was to return the state to its leading position in rice production. Fayemi also stated that the project would assist in “tackling poverty and insecurity, enhance economic diversification, foreign exchange earnings and forex policy and curtail cross border banditry.”

Fayemi said, “We are directly producing 12,000 jobs for our farmers, who will in turn provide jobs for another 50,000 persons between now and 2023.”

“Agriculture is profitable today in Nigeria and we will strive to make it profitable for all. We will try to make farm mechanisation readily available to our farmers. We are not only doing rice, we are supporting cocoa and palm trees. Provision of rural access roads is also part of our target.

“The CBN is ready to make agriculture attractive to the youth and we will facilitate the programme that can ease access to credit facilities, so that their enthusiasm for farming can be realised.

“Our future is bright as a country, but we must take those good concepts that can make us attain self-sufficiency in food production, but attaining this will not come easy or cheaply. Let us continue to enter into partnerships for us to achieve this.”

“In the past, Ekiti was recognised as a rice producing state. We want to change the narrative and restore the lost glory by moving farming from mere subsistent to profitable business; that was why we are mobilising our farmers to benefit from the ABP.