Emefiele: My Savings Will Buy N100m APC Presidential Form

May 8, 20220163
Governor Godwin Emefiele of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has stated that his earnings from more than 35 years of banking leadership, will buy the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emefiele made this known as a group of supporters reportedly purchased the form for him.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the CBN chief picked the form, on Friday, May 6, 2022, from the party’s organising secretary at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

This development, however, attracted serious criticism from members of the public, as many people called for his sack.

Amongst the CBN governor’s critics is Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who described him as a great danger to the country’s economy.

Akeredolu’s words: “It is incontrovertible that Mr Emefiele enjoys a constitutionally protected right to belong to any group or association and participate fully, just as any Nigerian. It is, however, difficult to imagine that a person who occupies the exalted and sensitive office of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria will be this brazen in actualising his ambition.

“There is no gain asserting the obvious. The combined effect of the Public Service Rules, CBN Act, and the 1999 Constitution, as amended, exposes not only the oddity inherent in this brash exercise of presumed right to associate. It also confirms the illegality of the act should he proceed to submit the forms while occupying the seat as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“He cannot combine partisan politics with the very delicate assignment of his office. Should he refuse to quit, it becomes incumbent on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to remove him forthwith. This is a joke taken too far.”

Addressing concerns from his critics, Emefiele noted that he’s yet to decide if he wants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Emefiele, however, said when he finally decides to run, he has made enough of money, such that he can afford the form himself.

The statement in which he made this known, read: “I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.

“However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms,
without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct.”

Emefiele: My Savings Will Buy N100m APC Presidential Form
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

