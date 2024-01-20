Emefiele Faces Fresh Charges of Forgery

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, was arraigned on Friday at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, Abuja, facing 20 charges related to corruption and forgery. Dressed in an ash-coloured pair of trousers and a dark jacket, Emefiele appeared at the court accompanied by his legal team and associates.

Originally arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on six counts of N1.2 billion procurement allegations, the charges against Emefiele were subsequently amended by the EFCC with the leave of the court.

The new 20-count charge includes allegations of forgery, conferring a corrupt advantage, and criminal breach of trust, among others. Emefiele pleaded not guilty when the amended charges were read to him during the court proceedings.

In the amended charge, the former CBN governor is accused of obtaining $6.2 million by pretense, falsely representing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. This action is alleged to have contravened Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act, 2006, punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

The charge also includes accusations of conniving with an individual named Eric Ocheme, who is currently at large, to commit forgery. Emefiele is alleged to have agreed to forge a document titled “Re: Presidential directive on foreign election observer missions” dated January 26, 2023, contravening the law.

Additionally, Emefiele is accused of conferring a corrupt advantage on his wife, Omoile Margret, and brother-in-law, Omoile Macombo, by awarding a contract for the renovation of a portion of the CBN Governor’s residence in Lagos to the tune of N99.8 million.

The trial judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, adjourned the case to February 12 and 13, 2024, for the commencement of the trial. Emefiele’s legal team expressed gratitude to the judge for allowing their client to enjoy bail ahead of the trial, emphasizing that he would return to face trial on the amended charges.