Email Accounts Of 21,000 N-Power Beneficiaries Changed, Updated

February 1, 2021015
Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have been notified of the change and update made to the 21,000 emails requested by the N-Power participants.

In a brief tweet made by Nneka Ikem, the Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the Humanitarian Affairs minister Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Ikem, in the tweet, noted that the affected beneficiaries have been notified of the changes.

According to her, the changes and updates were made only upon the request of beneficiaries who sought support services.

READ ALSO: Latest N-Power News Roundup For Saturday 30th January

To can access your new account and register via this link.

546,449 Beneficiaries In The N-Power Programme

Recently, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, disclosed that there are 546,449 N-Power beneficiaries.

She added that “The training will enable beneficiaries learn the necessary animation skills sought in storytelling, illustration/ graphic design, post production, script writing and voice acting. At conclusion, the training will upskill 3,000 young Nigerians as developers of world – class animated content for local and global consumption.

“The N-Power programme is a critical part of the National Social Investment Programmes domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) and designed to achieve the national objectives of poverty reduction and job creation. The N-Power programme is key to helping young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills that ensure they become solution providers and entrepreneurs in their communities.

“N-Power has three core segments: N-Power Volunteer Corps – the Graduate programme, N-Power Build – Non graduate programme and N-Power Knowledge – Which is a non-graduate programme and embodies the N-Tech Hardware, N-Tech Software and the N-Creative training programme.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

