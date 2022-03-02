fbpx

Elumelu Charges Political Leaders On Poverty Eradication

March 2, 20220134
Tony Elumelu, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings Group, has charged political and business leaders in Africa to exercise their roles in poverty eradication on the continent.

During the 2022 Heirs Holdings Chairman’s Forum in Abuja, Elumelu revealed that in the 21st century, business and political leaders have a strong call and responsibility to play in alleviating people from poverty.

According to the billionaire, every political and business leader must individually and collectively contribute to poverty eradication in Africa by job creation and economic empowerment of the people.

Exemplifying his point, the business magnate stated that his Tony Elumelu Foundation believed in the philosophy of Afri-capitalism, democratizing luck, as well as seeking to economically empower the African continent, especially the youths to whom the future of Africa belongs.

He added that the annual Heirs Holdings Chairman’s Forum also aimed at “sharpening our plans, making sure that the 21st century, all of us within and outside the group and our critical stakeholders play our part in helping to develop Africa in a truly sustainable manner.

“And of course, I see a table that reminds me of Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance, again trying to democratize access to insurance to the country in the first instance and the continent ultimately.

“At Heirs Holdings Group, we aim, seek to improve lives and transform our society, and to do this we wear different hats in our group. We have a hat of doing business and we wear the second hat trying to improve humanity.”

Meanwhile, Tony Elumelu Foundation recently partnered with European Union (EU) on Africa’s digital infrastructure.

The partnership would see the EU invest €820 million in Nigeria in the next three years.

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

