Elumelu Calls For Pantami’s Removal From Office As Gbaja Overrules Motion

April 22, 2021077
The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, on Wednesday, urged the House to demand resignation or sack of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for once backing activities of Jihadist leaders and deadly Islamic sects.

Pantami has been under fire for once preaching the violent cause of extremist Islamist sects and Jihadist narratives of al-Qaeda and the Taliban before he became a minister in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the plenary on Wednesday, Elumelu raised a point of order to demand that the House acts on the issue. He particularly demanded the minister’s resignation or sack.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, however, overruled the Minority Leader, noting that Elumelu came under the matter and the matter being raised had nothing to do with his privilege as a lawmaker.

“Your point of order is noted,” Gbajabiamila said and hit the gavel.

The plenary has since moved to other items on the House’ agenda.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

