Elon Musk Uncovers Apple’s Plan To Remove Twitter From App Store

Billionaire Elon Musk has uncovered Apple’s plan to yank-off Twitter from its app store.

In a series of tweets cited by BizWatch Nigeria, Musk alleged that Apple is threatening to remove Twitter from its app store over content moderation issues.

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” the tweet reads.

Musk also replied “yes” to a user question on whether Apple was threatening Twitter’s presence in the App Store or making moderation demands.

is Apple threatening Twitter's presence in the App Store or otherwise making moderation demands? — Jake Kastrenakes (@jake_k) November 28, 2022

In another tweet, the billionaire said that Apple had cut back on its advertising on the platform.

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?” he tweeted.

He then tagged Tim Cook, Apple’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), asking, “What’s going on here?”

Musk to launch his smartphone to compete with Apple

Prior to when this allegation was made, the renowned billionaire revealed the possibility of him launching his own smartphone, which would compete with iPhone and Android, should Apple and Google deplatform his newly acquired social media company.

Twitter user Liz Wheeler suggested that Musk should produce his own smartphone if Apple and Google boot Twitter from their app stores, adding that “Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android.” Musk replied: “I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone.”

Between Apple, Musk, and Twitter

Apple’s App Store, Google Play Store, and even smaller app stores like the Amazon Appstore, have rules intended to protect users from discrimination, bullying, harassment, and any content they deem objectionable. They have delisted apps over inadequate content moderation practices as well as harmful content.

In a letter addressed to the United States (US) Congress last year, Apple disclosed that it had removed over 30,000 apps from its store over objectionable content in 2020.

So, with Musk’s commitment to make Twitter a free speech platform following his acquisition of the micro-blogging site, Apple, Google Play Store, amongst other app stores may delist the company.