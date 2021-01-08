Elon Musk: Top 10 Quotes Of World’s Richest Man

January 8, 2021 78

Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla on Thursday became the richest man on earth. Born in South Africa in the year 1971, Elon Musk has made strides that many have deemed impossible.



He always made sure to disprove the naysayers, showing himself as a tech wiz and climbing the ladder of genius with every feat.

He has never been one to shy away from sharing his personal life with the public and has never been one turn away from challenges.

Elon Musk’s daredevil personality has enabled him to steadily rise in the ranks of billionaires. Yesterday, Musk was named the richest man with a net worth of $191 billion, outranking Jeff Bezos who, for a while, sat atop the list.

Tapping into the genius, here are the top 10 quotes of Elon Musk, hopefully, they motivate us to attain success in our own way.

Here are 10 quotes from Elon Musk

On Failure

“Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.”

On Tasks

“When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor.”

On Persistence

“Persistence is very important. You should not give up unless you are forced to give up.”

On Risks

“There’s a tremendous bias against taking risks. Everyone is trying to optimize their ass-covering.”

On Feedbacks

“I think it’s very important to have a feedback loop, where you’re constantly thinking about what you’ve done and how you could be doing it better.”

On Brand

“Brand is just a perception, and perception will match reality over time. Sometimes it will be ahead, other times it will be behind. But brand is simply a collective impression some have about a product.”

On Products

“A company is a group organized to create a product or service, and it is only as good as its people and how excited they are about creating. I do want to recognize a ton of super-talented people. I just happen to be the face of the companies.”

On Schedules

“I say something, and then it usually happens. Maybe not on schedule, but it usually happens.”

On Goals

“People work better when they know what the goal is and why. It is important that people look forward to coming to work in the morning and enjoy working.”

On Time Management

“I don’t spend my time pontificating about high-concept things; I spend my time solving engineering and manufacturing problems.”