Elon Musk To Reinstate All Suspended Twitter Accounts

Elon Musk is considering reinstating all suspended Twitter accounts.

In a tweet addressed to Twitter users, Musk, who recently concluded the acquisition of the micro-blogging site, asked for people’s opinion on if all suspended accounts should be reinstated.

“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” the post read.

The options in the poll are simply, ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.

At the time of filing this report, results were not in yet as the poll still had about four hours left before it elapses.

However, should the results come in positive, that could see all suspended accounts reinstated back to the platform as Musk has always advocated that the voice of the people should prevail above others.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that this development comes a few days after former president Donald Trump, saw his Twitter account reinstated.

Trump’s Twitter account got reinstated after 52% of the 15 million participants in a poll by Musk, voted for Trump’s comeback.