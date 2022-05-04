Elon Musk To Commercialise Twitter For Business, Govt Users

May 4, 2022 93

Elon Musk, the latest owner of Twitter has on Wednesday, said that Twitter commercial and government users may have to pay to use the micro-blogging platform.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion, after the acquisition he said “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”.

Musk said commercial and government users will pay for the platform.

He, however, said the micro-blogging site would “always” remain free for casual users.

Justifying his move to commercialise the platform for commercial and government users in a series of tweets, the billionaire entrepreneur said free services led to the downfall of great businesses.

He tweeted, “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users.

The entrepreneur in a reply to a tweet added, “Some revenue is better than none!”

In an earlier tweet, Musk said, “Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing.”

