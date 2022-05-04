fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONAL

Elon Musk To Commercialise Twitter For Business, Govt Users

May 4, 2022093
Elon Musk To Commercialise Twitter For Business, Govt Users

Elon Musk, the latest owner of Twitter has on Wednesday, said that Twitter commercial and government users may have to pay to use the micro-blogging platform.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion, after the acquisition he said “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”.

Musk said commercial and government users will pay for the platform.

He, however, said the micro-blogging site would “always” remain free for casual users.

Justifying his move to commercialise the platform for commercial and government users in a series of tweets, the billionaire entrepreneur said free services led to the downfall of great businesses.

He tweeted, “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users.

The entrepreneur in a reply to a tweet added, “Some revenue is better than none!”

In an earlier tweet, Musk said, “Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing.”

Nigerian Power Firms In Large Debt As Power Crisis Continues

About Author

Elon Musk To Commercialise Twitter For Business, Govt Users
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
October 30, 20200619

Nigerian Shortlisted for UN Woman Police Officer Of The Year Award

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Chief Superintendent of the Nigeria Police Force Catherine Ugorji has been selected for an award in peacekeeping. In a press statement by the National Inf
Read More
Afreximbank COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
November 5, 20200728

COVID-19: Afreximbank Unveils $1.5 billion Facility To Support African Economies

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), a pan-African multilateral trade finance institution and its partners have unveiled a $1.5 billion collaborative C
Read More
INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
October 27, 20160276

Apple Sheds 2.2% As iPhone 7 Plus Demand Outweighs Supply

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram American gadget maker, Apple’s results dragged down U.S. stock prices on Wednesday, October 26 after the technology giant posted its first annual reve
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.