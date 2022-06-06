Elon Musk Threatens To Withdraw His $44bn Bid For Twitter, Here’s Why

American billionaire, Elon Musk has threatened to withdraw his $44 billion bid for Twitter.

He made the threat on Monday, June 6, 2022, as he accused Twitter of failing to provide data on fake accounts.

Twitter has committed “a clear material breach” of its “obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves … his right not to consummate the transaction,” according to a document filed with securities regulators.

The filing marks an escalation of Musk’s prior statements that have highlighted fake accounts as a threat to his proposed $44 billion deal to take over Twitter.

Musk has said that the real number of bots may be four times higher than Twitter estimates.

Bots can be used on social media to spread false news or create a distorted impression of how widely information is being consumed and shared.

Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal has said that fewer than five percent of accounts active on any given day at Twitter are bots, but that analysis cannot be replicated externally due to the need to keep user data private.

