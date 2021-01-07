Elon Musk Overtakes Bezos To Become World’s Richest Person

The Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the wealthiest person in the world, according to Bloomberg on Thursday.
South African-born Musk is a major shareholder at Tesla ad has reaped from the burgeoning electric car company’s rising share price over the last year. According to CNBC, Elon Musk is estimated to be worth $185 billion.
Elon Musk’s other business venture is his SpaceX company, a space transportation company which he fouded in 2002.
The year 2020 saw Tesla record growth as its auto production increased, the company broke ground on new factories and reported a series of profitable quarters that enabled shares to rise more than 700 percent during the year as it was added to the prestigious S&P 500 index.
Musk has hit a stride after stumbling in 2018, when US securities regulators required the Tesla chief to step down as chairman and pay $20 million to settle charges he defrauded investors with false claims on Twitter in August about a possible bid to take the company private, which was quickly aborted.
Shares of Tesla surged 5.9 percent to $800.43 in late morning trading, lifting the company’s market capitalization above $750 billion.
