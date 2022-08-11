Elon Musk Makes Fresh Accusation Against Twitter

American billionaire, Elon Musk has made a fresh accusation against Twitter, saying the micro-blogging site is hiding the key witnesses he needs to defend their forthcoming trial.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that Musk and Twitter would go to trial in October 2022. The outcome of the trial would determine whether the billionaire must complete the $44 billion acquisition of the tech company.

The ruling was however the first decision in a lawsuit that Twitter filed last month (July) to force Musk to go ahead with the blockbuster deal.

Although, the billionaire had two months prior, indicated his interest to terminate the purchasing contract. Displeased with this development, Twitter sought to expedite the case by requesting a trial.

However, while the investing public is patiently anticipating the trial, Musk contended the social media company is refusing to produce the names of employees specifically responsible for evaluating how much of Twitter’s customer base is made up of spam and robot accounts.

Musk’s lawyers, according to Aljazeera, therefore asked Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, the judge overseeing the case in the Delaware Court of Chancery, to force Twitter to identify the workers.

The lawyers made this submission as they argued that the defence would need the identification to get the workers’ records and question them.

In a letter addressed to the court, Musk’s lawyers issued a five-day ultimatum to Twitter to decide what should be redacted from the filing as proprietary information.