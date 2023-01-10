Elon Musk Enters Guinness Book Of Record, Here’s Why

Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla, has entered the Guinness Book of Record for losing $165 billion of his personal wealth.

The Guinness Book of Record recognised Musk as the ‘largest loss of personal fortune’ after losing the amount in December 2022.

While Forbes reported that Musk’s net worth nosedived from its peak of $320 billion in November 2021 to $155 billion one year later, largely down to the poor performance of Tesla’s stock, other sources claimed that his losses could in fact be closer to $200 billion.

Although the exact figure is almost impossible to ascertain, the total far surpasses the previous record of $58.6 billion, suffered by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that Musk is the largest shareholder in Tesla, with a stake of 14%. He completed a tumultuous $44 billion takeover of Twitter in October.

His net worth peaked in November 2021, reaching $340 billion. Guinness World Records, however, claimed that Musk’s fortunes were dented after the Twitter takeover coupled with his “polarising behaviour on the platform” that sparked the biggest Tesla stock sell-off.