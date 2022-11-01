Elon Musk Dissolves Twitter’s Board Of Directors

Elon Musk dissolved Twitter’s board of directors four days after purchasing the firm.The firm announced the move in a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, according to Business Insider.

“On October 27, 2022, and as a result of the Merger’s completion, Mr. Musk became the sole director of Twitter,” according to the document, which was issued on Monday.

“In accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, effective as of the effective time of the Merger, the following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the Merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou.”

Musk has started making changes to Twitter since declaring his official takeover of the firm on Thursday.

Musk’s first move after completing the acquisition was to fire senior employees at the company, including prior CEO Parag Agrawal. On the same day, Ned Segal, Chief Financial Officer, Vijaya Gadde, Chief Legal Officer, and Sean Edgett, General Counsel, were all sacked.