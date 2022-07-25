Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Affair With Google Co-founder’s Wife

American billionaire, Elon Musk has broken his silence on an alleged romantic affair with Google co-founder, Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan.

A report published by Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that had since gone viral, revealed that Musk’s relationship with Brin went awkward after the former had a love affair with Shanahan.

According to the report, the love affair between Musk and Shanahan triggered Brin, such that the latter filed for divorce weeks after he became aware of it.

Referring to “people familiar with the matter”, WSJ noted that the love affair was brief, and it happened in December last year (2021), while Brin filed for divorce in January of the following year.

As seen in records filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court, Brin cited “irreconcilable differences” as the major cause for the divorce.

“Mr. Brin provided Mr. Musk with about $500,000 for Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis when the company was struggling to increase production. In 2015, Mr. Musk gave Mr. Brin one of Tesla’s first all-electric sport-utility vehicles,” the report emphasised, as it dwelled on the relationship between Musk and Brin prior to the issue.

But refuting the claims, Musk said his relationship with Brin is still cordial, as he revealed that they recently attended a party together as friends.

The world’s richest man also noted that he has only met Nicole twice, and it was on two occasions that had other people present.

Fielding response to a query that what could be done, Musk wrote “Call them out on it, I guess. WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub-tabloid.

“WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have a solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay.

“Yeah, the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers.

“I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!”