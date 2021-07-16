Electronic Transmission Of Election Results Not 100% Secure – NCC

July 16, 2021 103

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) says it cannot guarantee 100 percent security of the network that will be use to transmit election results electronically across all polling units.

The NCC Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Ubale Ahmed Maska, said this during a plenary at the House of Representatives on Friday when asked if the network could be hacked.

He added that the 3G network required for electronic transmission of election results was not available in all polling units.

According to him, electoral coverage conducted in 2018 by the commission, showed that about 50 percent of the polling units had 3G and 2G network services.

Maska stated that 49 percent had 2G network and below.

He said election results can only be transmitted in areas that have 3G network.

Members of the NCC team advised the House to invite NIGCOMSAT to shed light on Satellite coverage and whether it will be useful in the electronic transmission of election results.