fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

Electricity Tariff Rises By 58% After N500bn Subsidy Suspension

June 3, 2022045
Power Distribution Company (DisCo) Ikeja Electric has announced its ongoing metering for all unmetered customers under its unit.

Results have revealed that electricity tariffs increased by 58 per cent after the Federal Government yanked off a yearly subsidy of N500bn to the power sector.

The obtained documents showed that the subsidy was removed in 2020, leading the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to increase tariffs from N31/kWh to N49/kWh starting last year.

The document titled, ‘Analysis of the Commercial KPIs for ANED ́s Members/2021’, which is the latest report by the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, said that with the effective implementation of the Service-Based Tariff in November 2020, the Federal Government removed electricity subsidies of over N500bn and “allowed tariff increase from 31 N/kWh up to 49 N/kWh in 12 months.”

Hence, electricity tariffs have increased by N18/kWh since the subsidy removal. ANED said the new tariffs “for better service” were for customer categories under classes A, B and C.

“This fact, together with the DisCos ́ ATC&C losses recovery in 2021, disproves the paradigm that an increase in tariffs leads to an increase in losses,” the report added.

Although the DisCos and NERC have consistently denied tariff increment, findings corroborated a statement by the Minister of Finance, Budgets and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, in March that FG had removed all subsidies in the power sector.

Electricity consumers with prepaid metres have also lamented the reduction in electricity units received from DisCos. The DisCos had, earlier in the year, sent out-migration links to customers. Once clicked, the application link took customers to an online form where meter numbers and other information were inputted to migrate from the old tariffs to the increased tariff plans.

However, an observation of the graphical representation of tariff movement presented by the association showed that while the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI’s cost of the service had grown from N1.15trn in 2019 up to N1.8trn in 2021 (and weighted generation cost has gone up from N23/kWh in 2019 to N27/kWh), NESI’s cost-reflective tariff in 2021 was 5 N/kWh cheaper than in 2019.

The ANED said, “It truly does not make any sense that, while the generation cost and other costs continues to grow at NESI, the cost-reflective tariff is systematically and artificially reduced.”

It, however, said that despite the increment in the generation, transmission and administrative costs, the cost-reflective tariff had been decreased mainly due to a continuous reduction in the regulated ATC&C losses under the Multi-Year Tariff Order.

The DisCos had, for several years clamoured for cost-reflective tariffs.

“DisCos are not being able to recover NESI ́s cost of service as the real ATC&C losses are much higher than that under MYTO. This fact is exacerbating DisCos liquidity crisis and cash stress, weakening DisCos’ balance sheets and preventing access to funding, ultimately, impeding DisCo performance improvement. Thus, it raises the question of whether there can be future DisCo improvement if the situation currently precludes any major investment in NESI?” ANED said.

The Federal Government had, some time ago, mopped up customers’ tariff debts to the DisCos.

A spokesperson for IKEDC, Felix Ofulue, also stated the Federal Government had been stepping in with various interventions to the power sector through the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The removal of the subsidy after the Extraordinary Tariff Review in November 2020, which resulted in an increase of the Allowed Tariff, and has driven new records in revenues and collections. The good news is that, even in a scenario of tariff increases, DisCos have experienced two quarters in a row with a collection efficiency of more than 70 per cent,” ANED said.

See Nigerians Search In Past Years As Google Street View Turns 15
Related tags :

About Author

Electricity Tariff Rises By 58% After N500bn Subsidy Suspension
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

CAC Refutes Reports On Staff Retrenchment BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
March 15, 20190466

73,000 Businesses Complete CAC Registration in 3 months

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has so far registered no less than 73,000 companies within three months under its cost-friendly Business Incentive Strategy (BIS) rolled out in October last year
Read More
NSE BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 26, 20180449

Nigerian Stock Exchange Portfolio Investment Reaches N1.6 trillion in H1

A 2018 half- year performance review of portfolio investments in the equities segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has shown that turnover value increased to about N1.6 trillion from about N93
Read More
Pipeline COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
August 31, 20170355

NNPC Recorded 86 Cases of Pipeline Vandalism in June

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has disclosed that in the month of June 2017, it recorded about 86 cases of pipeline vandalism across the nation. The state-run oil firm, in its June
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.