Electricity Generation Falls as 11 Power Plants Develop Faults

February 19, 2021021
Nigeria's electricity generation peaks at 5,584.4megawatts - TCN

About 11 power plants were non-functional on the national grid on Thursday as a result of faults that had not been fixed.

This is coming a day after a system collapse that plunged some parts of the country into a blackout.

Eleven power plants did not produce electricity as of 6am on Thursday, compared to nine that were idle the previous day, according to data from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator.

Total power generation fell to 4,660.60 megawatts as of 6am on Thursday as Afam IV&V and Sapele I power plants were shut down.

BREAKING: Blackout As National Grid Collapses

Two units (GT11 and GT12) at Afam IV&V were said to have been decommissioned and scrapped, while GT13, GT14, GT15 and GT16 were non-functional due to blade failure.

Its GT17 was yet to be synchonised after system disturbance of Wednesday while GT18 was out due to synchronisation problem, the NESO said.

The other idle plants were Sapele II, Alaoji, Olorunsogo II, Ihovbor, Gbarain, Ibom Power, AES, ASCO and Egbin ST6.

The data showed that generation capacity of 1,881.1MW could not be utilised as of 6am on Monday as a result of gas constraints, low load demand by the distribution companies and water management.

The average energy sent out on Wednesday was 3,879 MW-hour/hour (down by 709.33 watt-hour/hour) from the previous day, according to the Advisory Power Team in the Office of the Vice-President.

