Electricity Agreement Signed Between Real Estate Firm And Communities

A Memorandum of Understanding was recently signed by Pelican Valley, a real estate company, with the representatives of the Ogun State communities of Ijeun Ariobiologbo and Arowa.

The company stated in a statement that the agreement’s goal was to give people access to energy by using a nearby transformer that now serves Pelican Valley’s estate and is located around 200 meters from those settlements.

Babatunde Adeyemo, the Chief Executive Officer of Pelican Valley, who signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the company’s behalf, stated that the work of connecting the beneficiaries to the national grid was taken on as part of the company’s CSR to commemorate its 44th birthday.

He explained, “The intervention’s first stage would provide 20 homes with access to electricity, with additional homes being accommodated in later stages.”

Chief Rasheed Odewale, the Baale of Ijeun Ariobiologbo, and Chief Akeem Raheem, the Baale of Arowa, praised the company for saving their lives.

The two settlements had been without electricity for more than 60 years, according to Raheem.

In the past, certain organizations had made commitments to connect the communities to the public power supply without following through on those promises, the speaker stated.

Amoke Alani, an Arowa community member who also spoke, pleaded with the company to dig boreholes for the area’s residents while lamenting the fact that the community’s stream, which had previously been their main supply of water, had become polluted as a result of the flood.

She insisted that if locals and residents continue to drink water from the creek, especially during this rainy season, they run the risk of contracting cholera and other waterborne diseases.

The statement also stated that the owner of Pelican Valley celebrated his 44th birthday with prisoners in Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State, and gave them bags of rice and money.

Adeyemo explained to the prisoners that he decided to share his birthday with them in order to motivate them not to be depressed about their situation.

He urged them to keep believing in God.

James Ogunmoyede, the correctional center’s deputy controller, said the Pelican boss was the first person to contribute gifts to the convicts after Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s visit in January. convicts are allowed to visit the correctional facility and show support for the inhabitants.

After that, Ogunmoyede made a plea for other people to emulate the company and be kind to the prisoners.