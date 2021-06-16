fbpx
Electric Car Assembled In Nigeria, Fantastic Innovation, Says Osinbajo

June 16, 2021
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described his experience driving the first electric car assembled in Nigeria by Kona as a fantastic innovation

A statement by his spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the Made-in-Nigeria fair that featured the exhibition of the first electric car assembled in Nigeria, among other locally-manufactured products.

“It was a very good drive, fantastic. It just shows what is possible. I am glad to see that this is an assembled-in-Nigeria electric car. You can literally charge it anywhere. I think it is a very fantastic innovation, fantastic product. I can tell because I just drove it,” he said.

Osinbajo said this after driving the electric car with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu.

Other dignitaries at the event, which was part of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary celebration, included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Bello and his Information and Culture counterpart, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

After the exhibition, Osinbajo also visited the Federal Road Safety Corps’ (FRSC) headquarters where he inaugurated the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM.

Electric Car Assembled In Nigeria, Fantastic Innovation, Says Osinbajo
