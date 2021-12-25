fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Electoral Bill: ‘Overiding Buhari Violates Spirit of Democracy’ – Gbajabiamila

December 25, 2021097
Electoral Bill: ' Overiding Buhari Violates Spirit of Democracy' - Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said he is not aware of “threats” to override the decision of President Buhari on the electoral bill.

He said this on Friday night after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had declined assent to the bill, citing concerns over the recommendation of direct primaries for political parties.

According to the President, such recommendation “violates the spirit of democracy”.

However, Gbajabiamila said he was unaware of such a development, adding that the matter will be first on the agenda when lawmakers resume sitting in January 2022.

“I’m not aware of any such threats to override the president’s decision; at least not in my chambers. We’re on a break right now. So, the collection of signatures is not something that is done when everybody’s scattered,” he said.

“I made it abundantly clear at our last sitting that we will look at the president’s veto and his reasons when we come back on. It’s not something we’re going to do on a knee jerk.

“When we come back from our recess — there’s still ample time — we will decide one way or the other. We will do what is right for the Nigerian people.

“I made it very clear that we’re not going to throw away the baby with the bathwater. The electoral law is what a credible electoral process needs and laws are what are required at this time. Nigerians want it and Nigerians will get it.

“By the time we come back, at least as far as the house and I’m sure the senate as well is concerned, it will be the first thing on our agenda — the very week we come back from recess.”

UAE Bars Passenger Flights From Nigeria, Kenya Over Omicron COVID-19 Variant

About Author

Electoral Bill: ‘Overiding Buhari Violates Spirit of Democracy’ – Gbajabiamila
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 5, 20180312

UK Authorities Reject Nigerian Vegetables over Compliance Failure

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A large consignment of vegetables and other edibles exported from Nigeria to the United Kingdom, were at the weekend returned due to failure to meet up with
Read More
CBN BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
January 25, 20166219

“Deposit Banks Will Not Profit from N50 Stamp Duty”- Skye Bank MD

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Skye Bank Plc, Timothy Oguntayo, has stated that deposit money banks (DMBs) are not expected to make
Read More
Customs Shipping Port NEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
November 21, 20160272

Enugu Free Trade Zone Attracts N240billion investment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global manufacturing companies have wrapped up plans to invest the sum of N240billion in the Enugu Free Trade Zone, which would also create over 20,000 jobs
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.