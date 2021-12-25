Electoral Bill: ' Overiding Buhari Violates Spirit of Democracy' - Gbajabiamila

December 25, 2021 97

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said he is not aware of “threats” to override the decision of President Buhari on the electoral bill.

He said this on Friday night after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had declined assent to the bill, citing concerns over the recommendation of direct primaries for political parties.

According to the President, such recommendation “violates the spirit of democracy”.

However, Gbajabiamila said he was unaware of such a development, adding that the matter will be first on the agenda when lawmakers resume sitting in January 2022.

“I’m not aware of any such threats to override the president’s decision; at least not in my chambers. We’re on a break right now. So, the collection of signatures is not something that is done when everybody’s scattered,” he said.

“I made it abundantly clear at our last sitting that we will look at the president’s veto and his reasons when we come back on. It’s not something we’re going to do on a knee jerk.

“When we come back from our recess — there’s still ample time — we will decide one way or the other. We will do what is right for the Nigerian people.

“I made it very clear that we’re not going to throw away the baby with the bathwater. The electoral law is what a credible electoral process needs and laws are what are required at this time. Nigerians want it and Nigerians will get it.

“By the time we come back, at least as far as the house and I’m sure the senate as well is concerned, it will be the first thing on our agenda — the very week we come back from recess.”