fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Electoral Act: FG To Amend Act Barring Political Appointees From Contesting

March 19, 20220112
Electoral Act: FG To Amend Act Barring Political Appointees From Contesting

The Federal Government (FG) said it will go ahead to review the Electoral Act 2022, but remove the contentious Section 84 (12) of the law.

This section of the Act states that no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.

Dr Umar Gwandu, a spokesman for the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, made this known via a statement.

Gwandu made the announcement hours after a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to immediately delete the section of the Act.

“The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will accordingly give effect to the court judgment in line with the dictates of the law and the spirit of the judgment,” said Gwandu.

“The judgment of the court will be recognised by the government printers in printing the Electoral Act. The Act will be gazetted factoring the effect of the judgment into consideration and deleting the constitutionally offensive provision accordingly.

“The provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 is not part of our law and will be so treated accordingly.”

According to Gwandu, the government’s action is in line with the dictates of Chapter 7, Part 4, Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) on enforcement of decisions that makes it a point of duty and obligation on all authorities and persons to have the judgment of the Federal High Court, among others, to be enforced.

IMF: Corruption Hampering Nigeria’s Fuel Subsidy Removal

About Author

Electoral Act: FG To Amend Act Barring Political Appointees From Contesting
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Ingenico BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 24, 201601247

Nigerians in Diaspora Shun Money Transfer Agencies as Exchange Rate Gap Widens

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Findings have revealed that Nigerians in the diaspora are avoiding sending cash to Nigeria through the regular money transfer agencies in the country
Read More
POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 16, 20160151

Presidency Partners NASS On New Policy For Nigerians In Diaspora

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has hinted that the Presidency is set to partner with t
Read More
APC Chieftain Bola Tiunbu Returns to Nigeria COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 23, 20190439

Moral Authority Plays a Role in my Ability to Influence Elections says Tinubu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sen. Bola Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader,  says his moral authority plays a role in his ability to influence elections. He  also
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.