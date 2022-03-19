Electoral Act: FG To Amend Act Barring Political Appointees From Contesting

March 19, 2022 112

The Federal Government (FG) said it will go ahead to review the Electoral Act 2022, but remove the contentious Section 84 (12) of the law.

This section of the Act states that no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.

Dr Umar Gwandu, a spokesman for the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, made this known via a statement.

Gwandu made the announcement hours after a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to immediately delete the section of the Act.

“The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will accordingly give effect to the court judgment in line with the dictates of the law and the spirit of the judgment,” said Gwandu.

“The judgment of the court will be recognised by the government printers in printing the Electoral Act. The Act will be gazetted factoring the effect of the judgment into consideration and deleting the constitutionally offensive provision accordingly.

“The provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 is not part of our law and will be so treated accordingly.”

According to Gwandu, the government’s action is in line with the dictates of Chapter 7, Part 4, Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) on enforcement of decisions that makes it a point of duty and obligation on all authorities and persons to have the judgment of the Federal High Court, among others, to be enforced.