Election: Security Agencies Vow To Deal With Saboteurs

Security agencies such as the Armed Forces, Police, and the Department of State Services (DSS), among others, have vowed to deal with anyone attempting to sabotage the presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director, Defence Information, said at a joint news conference in Abuja that security agencies are prepared to use strong force against anyone caught attempting to disrupt the general election.

He stated that security agencies are determined to hold peaceful general elections.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, added that the restriction of movement from midnight on Friday until after the election on Saturday will be strictly enforced, and he warns non-voters to stay away from polling units.

In addition, Peter Afunanya, the DSS’s spokesperson, stated that the service is committed to protecting the nation’s democracy as he listed the number of arms and ammunition recovered from bandits and political thugs ahead of the elections.

Gusau reiterated that elections will be held throughout the country. He urged Nigerians to disregard threats from non-state actors as long as the southeast remains a part of Nigeria and elections are held there.