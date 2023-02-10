Election: NUC Orders Temporary Closure Of All Universities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has ordered the closure of universities across the country to allow students to vote in the general elections on February 25 and March 11, 2023.

The NUC stated in a letter to all university vice chancellors and directors of inter-university centers that the directive is based on the instruction of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Varsities have been directed to close and suspend academic activities on February 22 and March 14, 2023 to allow students to participate in the polls.

“As Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Director/Chief Executive of Inter-University Centres are quite aware the 2023 General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday, March 11, 2023, for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adama Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between 22 February and 14th March 2023.”

BizWatch Nigeria reports that the closure of the universities will allow students to freely vote for their preferred candidates.