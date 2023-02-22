Election: NSA Raises Alarm About Plot To Incite Civil Unrest Through Naira Scarcity

National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno says there are plans to use the naira’s scarcity to incite civil unrest during the general election.

Monguno, who was represented by deputy director Sanusi Galadima, spoke at a meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security on Tuesday (ICCES).

He praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its commitment to free and credible elections.

According to the NSA, his office has observed “serious concern” about the “escalation of violence during electioneering campaigns across the country, despite the peace accord endorsed by all presidential candidates.

“This ugly trend is created largely by the attitude of political actors, their sponsored thugs and other unpatriotic elements. This has further hampered the efforts of security and intelligence agencies to effectively neutralise the prevailing security situation across the country, terrorism, banditry,” he said.

“It is instructive to state that the government is very much aware of plots by domestic subversive elements and their external collaborators to use the current socio economic climate in the country due to well intended government policies to organize civil unrest during the election.

“In this vein and in line with Mr. President’s commitment to ensure a peaceful transition of political power to a democratically elected government through free, fair and credible election, security agents have been charged to ensure lawful deployment to deal decisively with any individual or group involved, no matter how highly placed.”

Speaking at the meeting, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu expressed confidence that security agencies would do everything possible to ensure the safety of people and property during and after the elections.

“The commission is aware that security agencies will protect not only our officials and facilities, but also accredited observers, journalists, service providers, and, most importantly, the voters themselves,” he said.