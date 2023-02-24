Election: FG Orders Closure Of Land Borders

Ahead of the general elections the Federal Government (FG) has ordered the closure of all land borders ahead of the general election.

The presidential and national assembly elections have been fixed for February 25.

In a statement on Thursday by Tony Akuneme, spokesperson of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere, the NIS comptroller-general, said the border closure will last for 24 hours on election day.

The closure will last from 12 a.m. on Saturday to 12 a.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

“Accordingly, all command comptrollers especially those in the border states are to ensure strict enforcement of this directive,” he added.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that the directive comes just hours after Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), ordered that vehicular movement be restricted across the country on election day.

The restriction, which exempts people performing essential duties, will be in effect from midnight Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), electoral observers, people responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters are among those on essential services.

