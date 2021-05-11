fbpx
Eld-el-fitri: Observe COVID-19 protocol, FAAN Tells Airport Users

May 11, 2021
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers and airport users to observe all the laid down COVID-19 protocols while using the airports during Eld-el-fitri.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, gave this dirrective in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Yakubu assured passengers that the FAAN has put adequate measures in place to guarantee the safety and security of airport users during and after the celebration.

She urged passengers to leave their homes early enough, so as to get to the airports and complete all check-in formalities in good time to avoid missing their flights.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa

