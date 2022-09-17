Elated Participants, Parents Laud Code Zone 2022 As Programme Ends

The fourth edition of Code Zone, the annual summer coding programme for teens and pre-teens, successfully concluded on 31 August 2022 as delighted participants and their guardians commended the organisers for the well-packaged coding classes.

The one-month-long programme that started on 1 August 2022 had a total of 19 participants register for HTML, CSS & JavaScript classes. Most of the participants had no knowledge of what coding entails nor had they used a code editor before.

However, in one month, they were able to showcase their learnings by presenting website designs in their areas of interest. This year, the areas of interest for participants cut across Games, Sports, Food, Books, Fashion, Skincare, and Movies.

Olufunke Akinloye, a director in Emerald Zone and initiator, Code Zone, said, “Every year we feel privileged to have the opportunity to make an impact and sow seeds of greatness in the lives of the young ones. Some of our previous participants have become professionals in programming because they upskilled further after the programme. This gives us so much joy.”

According to Akinloye, “One of the reasons we have been consistent with quality output showcased through participants’ presentations year-on-year is the commitment of our instructors led by Michael Umoren and for this, we are so grateful.”

A student Emmanuel Olley, 14, said he enjoyed participating in the programme, as he has learnt a lot about HTML & CSS. He was able to bring his area of interest to life through his project called Diamond Wears. Feranmi Ojo, 18, another participant in the JavaScript class interested in Skin Care, expressed gratitude to her parents for registering her for the coding programme. She said she has learnt so much building on the limited HTML knowledge she had before joining the programme. Now within one month she has mastered HTML, and CSS and is fast becoming a pro in JavaScript.

Mr Alaba Fadero a parent of one of the participants said he is amazed at how much his son had learnt within one month of enrolling in the programme and that he intends to support the child by encouraging him to continue to practice even though the programme has ended.

Mrs Bunmi Gbadebo, a parent with two kids enrolled in the programme, said, “One of the things I really appreciate about the programme is how intentional the instructors are about supporting the children to acquire the skill. Only one of my sons was in the programme last year, but with what the sister saw him do she insisted she would join the programme this year. I cannot say thank you enough to the organisers.”

Emerald Zone said it remains proud to power Code Zone annually, as a business advisory organization involved in supporting businesses in areas such as Human Resources, Sales and Marketing, and personnel training. The company said Code Zone is its social project to upskill the young generation in readiness for the future they are growing into.

Dapo Akinloye Chief Executive, Emerald Zone, said, “We are indeed proud of what all the children have been able to accomplish and we encourage them to build on what they have learnt with an intention to be the best in what they choose to do.”