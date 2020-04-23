El-Rufai Recovers From Coronavirus

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai has recovered from Coronavirus.

The Governor, who made the announcement via his Twitter handle, stated that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, he has received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.

He thanked the Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy on him, acknowledging with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers, and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection.

The Governor said, his family did not only go through the trauma of potentially losing a member, but also the risk of being infected as well.

“The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes”.

The Governor mentioned that it was cheering to see the determined efforts of the State COVID-19 Task Force chaired by his Deputy, the officials of the Ministry of Health, and enforcement agencies to manage and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

“I wish to acknowledge our Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, for her reassuring leadership of our team in my absence. Our senior officials have demonstrated admirable commitment & the flexibility to provide governance in circumstances that are so different from the old normal,” he noted.

He added that the commitment, competence, and capabilities displayed by the State government in his four-week absence are clear evidence that the State has a public service to be proud of.

Source: VON