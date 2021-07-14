fbpx
El-rufai Laments Level Of Insecurity In Kaduna

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY

El-rufai Laments Level Of Insecurity In Kaduna

July 14, 2021078
El-rufai Laments About Level Of Insecurity In Kaduna

Nasir El-rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State lamented about the level of the outbreak of insecurity in the state.

El-rufai said he regrets the level of insecurity that has brought about major suffering for residents.

READ ALSO: BPE To Concession 36 Projects In 2021

“As Governor of the state, it is a matter of profound regret for me that our considerable investments in security are yet to manifest in the defeat or the considerable degradation of the criminals,” El-rufai said.

The Governor made the comments on Tuesday during the presentation of the Kaduna State Security Incidents Report for the Second Quarter of 2021.

About Author

El-rufai Laments Level Of Insecurity In Kaduna
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

funds COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 22, 20161129

FG, States, LG Councils Split N559.032billion for June

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The three tiers of government on Thursday, July 21, shared N559.032 billion for June, making it the first time the Federation Account Allocation Committee,
Read More
Nigerian Customs NEWSNEWSLETTER
January 8, 20190163

NCS Hits N1.2 Trillion Revenue, Seizes N61.5 Billion worth of Goods in 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it generated the sum of N1.2 trillion and confiscated smuggled items worth N61.5 billion in 2018. The amount represen
Read More
Buhari COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 18, 20190323

Buhari Urges Herdsmen to Disregard call to Leave South

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday told herdsmen to disregard the call to vacate the southern part of the country. The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.