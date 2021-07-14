El-rufai Laments About Level Of Insecurity In Kaduna

July 14, 2021 78

Nasir El-rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State lamented about the level of the outbreak of insecurity in the state.

El-rufai said he regrets the level of insecurity that has brought about major suffering for residents.

“As Governor of the state, it is a matter of profound regret for me that our considerable investments in security are yet to manifest in the defeat or the considerable degradation of the criminals,” El-rufai said.

The Governor made the comments on Tuesday during the presentation of the Kaduna State Security Incidents Report for the Second Quarter of 2021.