El-Rufai Imposes Curfew to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

The Kaduna state government has imposed a curfew on the state, following the non-compliance with measures adopted to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, who announced the imposition of the curfew on Thursday in statewide broadcast, said the decision was in line with the 1999 constitution.

She said the decision was “in the exercise of the powers vested in the Governor by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, (as amended), Sections 2 and 8 of the Quarantine Act 1926 and the Kaduna State Public Health Law of 1917.’’

Balarabe said Kaduna state had, therefore ‘’been declared a public health area, Coronavirus, otherwise known as Covid-19, is hereby declared as a dangerous, infectious disease within the meaning of the Quarantine Act.”

According to her, the State Standing Committee on Covid-19 prevention met on Thursday to review global and national developments relating to the pandemic.

She said ‘’the committee also considered reports of unsatisfactory compliance levels with the preventive measures that have been outlined by the government in repeated announcements and with increasing severity, over the past seven days.’’

The deputy governor noted that apart from flouting the directive against large gatherings, ‘’there were also reports of certain persons not obeying the ban announced on motorcycles, taxis and ‘Keke-Napep ’tricycles.’’

She declared that ‘’from midnight of Thursday, March 26, 2020, all residents of Kaduna State must stay at home. No offices, businesses of any sort of places of worship are allowed to open.’’

Balarabe said, “the only category of persons exempted (from the curfew), are workers in essential services such as health workers, the fire service and security personnel”.

